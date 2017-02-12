Who Looked More Bangin’ At The NAACP Image Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
48th NAACP Image Awards - Pasadena

Bangers on bangers on bangers…

2017 NAACP Image Award Photos

A number of celebs were spotted Saturday at the 48th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

A glowing and gorgeous Kerry Washington was on hand….

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

as well as Niecy Nash and her hubby Jay Tucker…

Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker

Niecy Nash

Regina Hall…

Regina King

Regina King

and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

Our “Hidden Figures” baes Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson were also on hand to accept their award for “Best Motion Picture.”

Taraji P Henson

Celebrities pose with the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Hidden Figures" backstage at the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena

Don’t they look gorgeous?

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

Taraji P Henson

More photos on the flip.

Nicole Murphy walked the carpet.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy

Nicole Mitchell Murphy

A slimmed down Gabby Sidibe was in attendance in this African inspired garb.

Gabourey Sidibe

Gabourey Sidibe

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

Banger Teyonah Parris shone on the carpet.

Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris

Tami Roman came to slay.

Tami Roman

Tami Roman

    Lil Mama

    Lil Mama

    Tika Sumpter

    Tika Sumpter

    Jurnee Smollett-Bell

    Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Josiah Bell

    Rutina Wesley

    Dawn-Lyen Gardner

    Grace Gealey, Grace Byers

    Naturi Naughton

    Adrienne Eliza Houghton

    Tracee Ellis Ross

    Tamara Mowry

    Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey

