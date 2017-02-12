Back Booed Up??? Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Couple In Hollyweird

Coupled up…

Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Couple Up At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Just days after her split with Val Chmerkovskiy, Amber Rose was spotted in Hollyweird with her ex.

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa walked the carpet Saturday at Clive Davis’ 2017 Pre-Grammy gala looking VERY much like a couple.

Sebastian’s parents kissed on the carpet…

and posed together at the Beverly Hilton.

What do YOU think about Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa possibly being back booed up???

Splash News