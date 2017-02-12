Back Booed Up??? Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Couple In Hollyweird

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute in Los Angeles

Coupled up…

Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Couple Up At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Just days after her split with Val Chmerkovskiy, Amber Rose was spotted in Hollyweird with her ex.

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa walked the carpet Saturday at Clive Davis’ 2017 Pre-Grammy gala looking VERY much like a couple.

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 11: Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose arrive at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Sebastian’s parents kissed on the carpet…

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 11: Amber Rose kisses ex Wiz Khalifa at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

and posed together at the Beverly Hilton.

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 11: Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose arrive at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News) Pictured: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose Ref: SPL1440579 110217 Picture by: Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

What do YOU think about Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa possibly being back booed up???

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 11: Model Amber Rose arrives at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Celebrities attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Amber Rose

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose arrive at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 11: Amber Rose kisses ex Wiz Khalifa at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Celebrities attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa

