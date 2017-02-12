Where Is Rob? Ringless Blac Chyna Photographed On Date

Ring Don’t Mean A Thing For Blac Chyna, Seen On Date With Another Man

The plot thickens again for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

Chyna was spied out on a lunch date Friday in West Hollywood with the same guy we reported about earlier this week! The reality star wasn’t wearing her engagement ring either, according to US Weekly reports.

Chyna arrived in her purple Lamborghini, rocking a blue Adidas tracksuit. She and her unidentified friend dined at a Japanese restaurant while sitting on opposite sides of the table.

Do y’all really think something is going on with Chyna and this guy? If anything, her willingness to be seen and photographed with him in public seems like a sign that it’s a completely innocent situation, but hey, we could be wrong. As for her not wearing that ring — now that does seem like trouble.

Do you think Chyna and Rob may have called things off for good?

