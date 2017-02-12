To Bey Or Not To Bey: Guess Who Isn’t On The List Of Folks To Perform At The Grammy’s Tonight?
Beyoncé Not Listed Among Official Grammy Performances
We’re not quite sure what’s going on, because for weeks now we’ve been anticipating that Beyoncé would be bringing her bump onstage to perform at the Grammy’s.
WELL ACTUALLY… The Recording Academy released their list of official performances today and Queen Bey ain’t on the list.
And the performers on the 59th GRAMMY Awards are:
Adele
Kelsea Ballerini
William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.
Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin
Cynthia Erivo and John Legend for a special In Memoriam tribute performance
Lady Gaga and Metallica
Little Big Town
Demi Lovato with Andra Day and Tori Kelly celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever
Lukas Graham
Bruno Mars
Maren Morris and Alicia Keys
Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest
Katy Perry
Sturgill Simpson
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban
The Weeknd with Daft Punk
As you can imagine, fans wanted to know what the deal was:
Also interesting is the release mentions that Solange WILL be presenting, but her name isn’t on the official list either:
Camila Cabello
The Chainsmokers
Kelly Clarkson
Laverne Cox
Jason Derulo
Celine Dion
DNCE
Halsey
Taraji P. Henson
Paris Jackson
Nick Jonas
Jennifer Lopez
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Katharine McPhee
Pentatonix
Thomas Rhett
Gina Rodriguez
Ryan Seacrest
John Travolta
We want answers!
In the meantime hope floats though. Hit the flip to see a few signs that Bey may still be performing.