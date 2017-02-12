To Bey Or Not To Bey: Guess Who Isn’t On The List Of Folks To Perform At The Grammy’s Tonight?

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 8, 2015 at 6:20pm PST

Beyoncé Not Listed Among Official Grammy Performances

We’re not quite sure what’s going on, because for weeks now we’ve been anticipating that Beyoncé would be bringing her bump onstage to perform at the Grammy’s.

WELL ACTUALLY… The Recording Academy released their list of official performances today and Queen Bey ain’t on the list.

We're hours away from Music's Biggest Night! 🎶 Check out the full list of #GRAMMYs performers! https://t.co/0AzVaJwl8E pic.twitter.com/Ui03QPImvK — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 12, 2017

And the performers on the 59th GRAMMY Awards are:

Adele

Kelsea Ballerini

William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin

Cynthia Erivo and John Legend for a special In Memoriam tribute performance

Lady Gaga and Metallica

Little Big Town

Demi Lovato with Andra Day and Tori Kelly celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever

Lukas Graham

Bruno Mars

Maren Morris and Alicia Keys

Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest

Katy Perry

Sturgill Simpson

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban

The Weeknd with Daft Punk

As you can imagine, fans wanted to know what the deal was:

@RecordingAcad I thought beyonce is going to perform? — Karl Perry (@KatycatKarl) February 12, 2017

@RecordingAcad let's talk about important things. Where are Queen Bey and Ariana Run Pop? This list is incomplete I guess. — Lady in Formation (@fagluna) February 12, 2017

Also interesting is the release mentions that Solange WILL be presenting, but her name isn’t on the official list either:

Camila Cabello

The Chainsmokers

Kelly Clarkson

Laverne Cox

Jason Derulo

Celine Dion

DNCE

Halsey

Taraji P. Henson

Paris Jackson

Nick Jonas

Jennifer Lopez

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Katharine McPhee

Pentatonix

Thomas Rhett

Gina Rodriguez

Ryan Seacrest

John Travolta

We want answers!

In the meantime hope floats though. Hit the flip to see a few signs that Bey may still be performing.

