New Black Kids On The Block: Twins New Audio Visual For “HUSTLING” [Video]

Ohio bred-rap duo The Twins release their hot new single ‘Hustling’. Born in Dayton, Ohio and moved to Atlanta, GA after grade school, The Twins are definitely influenced by their Midwest & southern roots when it comes to their signature flow. Hustling is a standout record that blends perfectly with the current landscape of Trap music and showcases the right of amount of gritty-boldness paired with clear and smooth delivery.

Formerly known as Team Twin, The Twins first earned success with their song My Friend which garnered over 60 million plays. Currently The Twins are in the studio finishing up their 1st commercial EP “Young OGz” which will be available early this year as well as a short film visual to accompany the piece. With a record label bidding war on their hands, The Twins are focused on building their rand independently and turning it into a true movement.