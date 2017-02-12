Frank Ocean REAMS Grammy Awards Writers Over Cultural Bias, Calls Taylor Swift Win “Faulty”

Frank Ocean Claps Back At Grammy Producers And Taylor Swift Goes Down In The Crossfire

Go ahead and crown Frank Ocean the Clapback King. The Blonde singer has been outspoken about his decision to skip the 2017 Grammy’s.

When the public learned he opted not to submit his music for nomination, he told the NY Times “the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated.” Ocean added, “I’d rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience.”

Colin Kaepernick eh?

In any case, the trouble all started this time around when Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild went on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to promote this year’s show and address controversy. Being that the big controversy this year is all these “URBAN” artists skipping the show — of course they were asked about it. Wild responded by specifically calling out Frank’s awkward 2013 “Forrest Gump” performance:

“Frank had a very definite idea of exactly what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it,” Wild said. “Ken said, that’s not great TV, and what he’s taught all of us is, ‘We’re not putting on a radio show … you have to make it a TV moment.’ And he knew from the start that that was not one of those moments.”

Ouch.

And if that’s not bad enough — Ehrlich added that Ocean was “rigid” about his concept:

“and we executed his vision knowing that it was faulty. And we tried to tell him that, we tried to tell his management that, we tried to tell the record label that. So, his feelings about the Grammys right now, I would imagine, probably go back to that in one way. But honestly, it wasn’t us.”

So yeah, as you can imagine, Frank had some things to say in response. He took to his Tumblr to air it all out.

After conceding that his 2013 performance was “absolute sh**” he claps back directly at Ehrlich and Wild’s comments.

Here’s the highlight:

You know what’s really not “great tv” guys? ‘1989’ Getting Album of the Year over ‘To Pimp A Butterfly.’ Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select perfromances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep… If you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it.

Slow claps… Do you agree with Frank Ocean? Or do you think that Ocean and others who make R&B, soul and hip-hop are biased too and unable to connect that other genres are just as capable of producing the Album of the Year? Please discuss!

You can listen to Ehrlich and Wild’s comments HERE

Read Ocean’s full blog below: