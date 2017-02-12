Here’s What Kandi Thinks About Marlo Questioning Her Lesbihonest Lovin’ On #RHOA

RHOA rumor control…

Kandi Reacts To Marlo’s Lesbian Question On RHOA

Remember when we told you that on an upcoming episode of RHOA Marlo Hampton’s going to ask Kandi outright if she’s a lesbian?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQZHX7glM_z/?taken-by=realhousewivesatlanta

Well Kandi’s reacting to the questioning that was brought on by Phaedra’s claims that Kandi and Shamea Morton are secretly lesbian lovers…

and she’s not mad at Marlo in the slightest.

“I mean on our show, you can ask anybody anything. She was putting them on blast for whispering behind my back basically,” said Kandi to Access Hollywood who asked her if Marlo was out of line.

She added however that she was mad about the girls trying to expose her when most of them have had “girl on girl experiences” themselves. “I’ve never made it a secret,” said Kandi.

“The thing that made me mad about it is because truth be told a few of the girls at the table have had a moment of time with a girl, or a girl on girl experience,” said Kandi. “I’ve never made it a secret that I’ve had a moment in the lady pond, you know what I’m saying. So I’ve already told them this before.”

Hit the flip to see who Kandi is pretty pissed at over the secret lesbian rumors.