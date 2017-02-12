Here’s What Kandi Thinks About Marlo Questioning Her Lesbihonest Lovin’ On #RHOA
Kandi Reacts To Marlo’s Lesbian Question On RHOA
Remember when we told you that on an upcoming episode of RHOA Marlo Hampton’s going to ask Kandi outright if she’s a lesbian?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQZHX7glM_z/?taken-by=realhousewivesatlanta
Well Kandi’s reacting to the questioning that was brought on by Phaedra’s claims that Kandi and Shamea Morton are secretly lesbian lovers…
and she’s not mad at Marlo in the slightest.
“I mean on our show, you can ask anybody anything. She was putting them on blast for whispering behind my back basically,” said Kandi to Access Hollywood who asked her if Marlo was out of line.
She added however that she was mad about the girls trying to expose her when most of them have had “girl on girl experiences” themselves. “I’ve never made it a secret,” said Kandi.
“The thing that made me mad about it is because truth be told a few of the girls at the table have had a moment of time with a girl, or a girl on girl experience,” said Kandi. “I’ve never made it a secret that I’ve had a moment in the lady pond, you know what I’m saying. So I’ve already told them this before.”
Hit the flip to see who Kandi is pretty pissed at over the secret lesbian rumors.
Looks like Kandi was none too pleased that the rumors were started in the first place. I felt like she was trying to attack my marriage,” said Kandi.
Hi Phaedra…
“I felt like her saying I was a lesbian waiting to come out of the closet, I felt like she was trying to attack my marriage by trying to say I was not happy with my husband,” said Kandi. “And that is totally too wrong. We’re very solid, we’re very happy. At that time I didn’t know that the whispering was going on.”
It’s sad to see how much Phaedra and Kandi’s friendship has fallen. Remember when she said Apollo’s incarceration was partly to blame for their falling out?
What do YOU think about Kandi’s response to the lesbihonest questioning???