Two Texas High School Students Arrested For Plotting To Poison Principal [Video]

Two Texas High School Students Arrested For Plotting To Poison Principal

- By Bossip Staff
Shelbi Grace Gill and Kelly Lynn Praytor were arrested after being overheard discussing how to poison the assistant principal at Lorena High School in the Waco-Texas area. One of the girls was angry after getting in trouble by the assistant principal for leaving campus. A substitute teacher overheard the girls in class talking about “how to get away with it.” Now, these two birds are in a heap of trouble…

