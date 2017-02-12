Missouri KKK Leader Who Once Threatened “Lethal Force” Against BLM Protestors Found Dead

Missouri Klan Leader Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

Missouri Klan leader Frank Ancona was confirmed dead Saturday after police identified a body found near a bank of the Big River near Belgrade.

Ancona was the self-proclaimed “Imperial Wizard” of a KKK chapter near St. Louis who once threatened Klan members would use “lethal force” against protestors following the police shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson. Ancona was also named in a 2013 lawsuit filed by the ACLU against the city of Desloge for allowing his KKK group to distribute neighborhood watch leaflets, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Ancona’s wife Malissa told police he was last seen at his home Wednesday morning after being called to work to deliver a part out of state. He packed a bag and brought his guns with him. That was the last relatives heard from him, according to Daily Journal reports.

Oddly, police say Ancona’s employer denied calling him out of state. His job reached out to authorities to report him missing Friday after he failed to show up at work.

Police questioned Ancona’s wife about a Facebook posting she made on the day of his disappearance seeking a roommate for him. She told cops Ancona was filing for divorce when he returned and she thought he’d need help paying rent.

A safe inside the Ancona’s house had been broken in with a crowbar when police arrived at the home with a search warrant, but Leadwood Police Chief William Dickey said a burglary was not suspected.

We don’t want to point any fingers but uuuuuh anybody foresee an episode of “Snapped” about this case in the future? Karma is def a bi**h.

