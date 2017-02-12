Eff Under Armour: Nike Releases “Equality” Commercial And It’s Dope AF [VIDEO]

Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Alicia Keys Star In Nike’s Equality Campaign

With Under Armour outchea Trumpin’ we couldn’t be more proud to see Nike has produced a stunning visual display for their new Equality campaign, which launched February 12. The ad stars Nike athletes Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas alongside others as Alicia Keys sings in the background as an important message is read:

Is this the land history promised?

This field of play.

Where the dream of fairness and mutual respect lives on.

Where you are defined by actions, not your looks and beliefs.

For too long these ideals have taken refuge inside these lines.

Equality should have no boundaries.

The bond between players should exist between people.

Opportunity should be indiscriminate.

Worth should outshine color.

The ball should bounce the same for everyone.

If we can be equals here, we can be equals everywhere.

#EQUALITY #nike

NIKE also launched a Black History collection this year, which is available along with Equality apparel on the homepage for the Equality campaign HERE