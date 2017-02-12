Blame Betsy Devos: U.S. Dept. Of Education Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name In Tweet

Department Of Education Forced To Eat Crow After Misspelling Name Of Black Icon W.E.B DuBois

First Frederick Douglass — now this. The U.S. Department of Education is eating crow after misspelling W.E.B. Du Bois’ name in a tribute tweeted out Sunday morning.

An iconic scholar and Black History Month hero, Du Bois is well known for co-founding the NAACP, as well as writing about racism and other social issues. A trailblazer in Civil Rights, Du Bois was the first African-American to earn a doctorate degree from Harvard University. He died in 1963.

The Department, which has been under fire for its new leader Betsy Devos, corrected the tweet within a few hours, apologizing profusely.

Post updated – our deepest apologies for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

"Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life." – W.E.B. Du Bois pic.twitter.com/hSg4R1rLHH — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

Do you think people have become TOO vigilant about errors like this one? Haven’t we all experienced a typo or two while tweeting? Or do you think it’s simply too important of a task to commit a major fail like this one?