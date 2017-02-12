R.I.P. Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Dead At 76



R.I.P.

Al Jarreau Dies

After being hospitalized for exhaustion, singer Al Jarreau has passed away. Reps for the jazz legend confirm that he died early Sunday morning in a Los Angeles hospital.

He was 76-years-old.

A statement has since been released to EBONY Magazine that reads;

“Dear friends, family and colleagues, Al Jarreau passed away this morning, at about 5:30am LA time. He was in the hospital, kept comfortable by Ryan, Susan, and a few of his family and friends. Ryan and Susan will hold a small, private service at home, for immediate family only. No public service is planned yet, but I will inform you if that changes.”

The 7-time Grammy winner hailed from Milwaukee and fans are asked to donate to the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music in his honor.

Prior to his death, Jarreau was praised as the “voice of versatility.”

He is survived by his wife Susan and his son Ryan.

WENN