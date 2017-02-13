This Attention Slorey Singer Got Dragged For Her Musty #MAGA Grammys Dress

- By Bossip Staff
Girl, bye!!!

Joy Villa Blasted Over Trump Inspired Grammys Dress

A singer known for her attention slorey red carpet attire turned heads at tonight’s Grammys.

Joy Villa, who previously got mistaken for Keyshia Cole when she wore THIS get up….

donned a Donald Trump inspired Make America Great Again dress.
According to the unknown super thirsty songstress, she chose to make the political statement to encourage love.

Yeah, okay.

People aren’t buying it of course, and she’s being dragged to the dustiest, mustiest corners of MAGA hell.

Get a job, Joy!

More Joy Villa dragging on the flip.

