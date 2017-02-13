All Gold Everything: Cee-Lo Green’s Look Is Getting Dragged To Never Never Land

Cee-Lo Green’s Gold Look Gets Dragged

Cee-Lo Green isn’t one to shy away from crazy outfits and he proved it again on Sunday night by going all gold everything for the Grammys. We don’t know what he was trying to accomplish but it surely got clowned to hell.

CeeLo Green left early coz he didn't win any #GRAMMYs 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/9LQBX8RBGl — Fαyme (@Fayme_K) February 13, 2017

Then to make things even more dramatic, he left the Grammys when he wasn’t awarded. That’s how you do grand opening and grand closing. Good for him. Still he got clowned all night. Take a look…