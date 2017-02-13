Who Looked More Bangin At The Grammy Awards?
Rihanna, Demi Lovato, J.Lo And Solange Slay On Grammy’s Carpet
For some folks The Grammys is a great excuse to look your best on the red carpet, while others strive to make a statement — even if that statement says “Yes, I’m bonkers”. Some of our favorite looks for the night belonged to Rihanna…
Jennifer Lopez
Solange Knowles
And Demi Lovato (wit her sexy azz)… But plenty of other celebs also looked incredible. Hit the flip to see who we liked and who we weren’t exactly fans of, but don’t forget to leave your comment below and tell us Who Looked More Bangin!
WENN/SplashNews
Andra Day looked like a goddess
And we were over the moon (pun intended) for Taraji’s celestial lavender number
We thought Mya was striking in her red
And Laverne was striking with all that leg
Adele’s been looking pretty snatched as of late, but green can be hard to pull off. Did you like this look or nah?
Jill Scott went for a menswear look that also had us on the fence. Are You Feelin This Get Up?
It was bring your kids to work day for Diplo
French Montana also brought his kiddo along
DJ Khaled also made it a family night
Chrissy Teigen was doing the most
But she always cleans up nice
Lady Gaga wasn’t looking so ladylike
And we’ve probably never seen a frumpier looking Katy Perry