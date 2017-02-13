Who Looked More Bangin At The Grammy Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

Rihanna, Demi Lovato, J.Lo And Solange Slay On Grammy’s Carpet

For some folks The Grammys is a great excuse to look your best on the red carpet, while others strive to make a statement — even if that statement says “Yes, I’m bonkers”. Some of our favorite looks for the night belonged to Rihanna…

Jennifer Lopez 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles WENN

Jennifer Lopez

Solange Knowles 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

Solange Knowles

Demi Lovato 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles WENN

And Demi Lovato (wit her sexy azz)… But plenty of other celebs also looked incredible. Hit the flip to see who we liked and who we weren’t exactly fans of, but don’t forget to leave your comment below and tell us Who Looked More Bangin!

Andra Day 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

Andra Day looked like a goddess

Taraji P Henson 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

And we were over the moon (pun intended) for Taraji’s celestial lavender number

Mya 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles WENN

We thought Mya was striking in her red

Laverne Cox 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

And Laverne was striking with all that leg

Adele 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles WENN

Adele’s been looking pretty snatched as of late, but green can be hard to pull off. Did you like this look or nah?

Jill Scott 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

Jill Scott went for a menswear look that also had us on the fence. Are You Feelin This Get Up?

Diplo kids 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

It was bring your kids to work day for Diplo

French Montana kid 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

French Montana also brought his kiddo along

DJ Khaled fiancee Nicole son Assad 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

DJ Khaled also made it a family night

Chrissy Teigen John Legend 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

Chrissy Teigen was doing the most

Chrissy Teigen John Legend 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles SplashNews

But she always cleans up nice

Lady Gaga 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles WENN

Lady Gaga wasn’t looking so ladylike

Katy Perry 59th annual Grammy Awards Staples Center Los Angeles WENN

And we’ve probably never seen a frumpier looking Katy Perry

