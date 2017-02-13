Who Looked More Bangin At The Grammy Awards?

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Rihanna, Demi Lovato, J.Lo And Solange Slay On Grammy’s Carpet For some folks The Grammys is a great excuse to look your best on the red carpet, while others strive to make a statement — even if that statement says “Yes, I’m bonkers”. Some of our favorite looks for the night belonged to Rihanna… Jennifer Lopez Solange Knowles And Demi Lovato (wit her sexy azz)… But plenty of other celebs also looked incredible. Hit the flip to see who we liked and who we weren’t exactly fans of, but don’t forget to leave your comment below and tell us Who Looked More Bangin! WENN/SplashNews

Andra Day looked like a goddess And we were over the moon (pun intended) for Taraji’s celestial lavender number

We thought Mya was striking in her red And Laverne was striking with all that leg

Adele’s been looking pretty snatched as of late, but green can be hard to pull off. Did you like this look or nah? Jill Scott went for a menswear look that also had us on the fence. Are You Feelin This Get Up?

It was bring your kids to work day for Diplo French Montana also brought his kiddo along DJ Khaled also made it a family night

Chrissy Teigen was doing the most But she always cleans up nice

Lady Gaga wasn’t looking so ladylike And we’ve probably never seen a frumpier looking Katy Perry