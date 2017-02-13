Beyoncé (& Her Twins’) Grammys Performance Left The Hive Edgeless & Ecstatic

We…are….not…..worthy.

Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammys Performance Reactions

Beyoncé just caused conniptions with her first post-pregnancy announcement performance.

Mamma-to-be Bey channeled Yoruba fertility Goddess Oshun while singing “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles”…

and left fans ecstatic and edgeless especially when she did THAT tricky chair move.

Beyoncé snatching weaves besides being pregnant #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/z0waiKrQNd — Luis Alonso (@Luis_Alonso108) February 13, 2017

The BeyHive is (of course) now incapacitated and in need of milk.

Us trying to do the 'Love Drought' choreo at home… #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ASo3L7y577 — Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) February 13, 2017

When Beyoncé started leaning back in that damn chair pic.twitter.com/BRnxoKT6Qn — Jenaenerys Targaryen (@mxmiyonce) February 13, 2017

God bless Beyoncé!

What’d YOU think about her performance???



More on the flip.