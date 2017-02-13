Beyoncé (& Her Twins’) Grammys Performance Left The Hive Edgeless & Ecstatic
- By Bossip Staff
Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammys Performance Reactions
Beyoncé just caused conniptions with her first post-pregnancy announcement performance.
Mamma-to-be Bey channeled Yoruba fertility Goddess Oshun while singing “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles”…
and left fans ecstatic and edgeless especially when she did THAT tricky chair move.
The BeyHive is (of course) now incapacitated and in need of milk.
God bless Beyoncé!
What’d YOU think about her performance???
More on the flip.