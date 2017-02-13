Grammys Canceled: Adele Beat Beyonce For Album Of The Year And The World Is Furious
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 30
❯
❮
Adele Beat Beyonce And It’s Not Right
Well this was a travesty. Beyonce was up for Album Of The Year for Lemonade and most people pretty much assumed she was going to win. Well that’s not the case because, y’know, white. So what happened? Adele won!
She tried to diffuse the Beyhive anger by saying how much she thought Beyonce should have won. But it didn’t help.
People are rightfully furious because this is some BS. So join in on the anger and see how the world reacted to this grave injustice.