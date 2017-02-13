Grammys Canceled: Adele Beat Beyonce For Album Of The Year And The World Is Furious

Adele Beat Beyonce And It’s Not Right

Well this was a travesty. Beyonce was up for Album Of The Year for Lemonade and most people pretty much assumed she was going to win. Well that’s not the case because, y’know, white. So what happened? Adele won!

Adele: "My artist of my life is Beyonce and this album, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/noldxnyEYq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

She tried to diffuse the Beyhive anger by saying how much she thought Beyonce should have won. But it didn’t help.

People are rightfully furious because this is some BS. So join in on the anger and see how the world reacted to this grave injustice.