This White Reporter Confused D.R.A.M. With Yachty & Got Dragged To Zamunda

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 22

alternativefacts

Black Twitter Vs. AP Beth

AP reporter Beth Harris was having a swell time covering the 2017 Grammys Red Carpet that swerved all the way left when she confused Big Baby D.R.A.M. with Lil’ Yachty on Twitter and was swiftly dragged to Zamunda in yet another cringe-worthy celebrity episode of “All Rich Blacks Look Alike.”

thenwhothis

Hit the flip for a front row seat to yet another well-deserved dragging.

tweet

wayne

coolio

itsmigos

nope

kodak

    Continue Slideshow

    alternativefacts

    uzi

    sadjimmy

    withaz

    wynonna

    thenwhothis

    notallblacks

    getjob

    notfinnado

    sorryformistake

    TOO LATE, BETH!

    neverforget

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus