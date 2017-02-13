BHM: Chance The Rapper Is First Hip-Hop Artist To Win Best New Artist Since Lauryn Hill

Chance The Rapper Is First Rapper To Win Best New Artist Since 1999

Glory be to God!

Chicago rapper/epitome of #BlackBoyJoy Chance The Rapper was awarded the prestigious Best New Artist Grammy award last night, making him the first black hip-hop artist to win the award since 1999. The last time the award went to someone from the genre was Lauryn Hill nearly 20 years go.

Chance said this of the big win after accepting the award from Jennifer Lopez:

“I want to thank God for putting amazing people in my life, like Pete and Pat, who have carried me since 2012,” he said. “I know a lot of times I talk about my independence and people think it has something to do with…”

The awards TRIED to cut him off but Chance wasn’t having it!

“I know people think that independence means you do it by yourself, but independence means freedom. I do it with these folks right here. Glory be to God! I claim the victory in the name of the lord! Let’s go!”

#BlackHistory the last black woman to win a #Grammy for Album of the Year was Lauren Hill in 1999 pic.twitter.com/uYM6RSnghr — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 13, 2017

Congrats Chance!!!

Twitter/YT/IG