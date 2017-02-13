Donnie McClurkin Tells Christians To Stop Protesting Headazz-In-Charge Trump

Donnie McClurkin Says People Should Pray For Trump Not Protest

Gospel star Donnie McClurkin is facing major backlash after his comments about Trump. The pastor admits that he didn’t vote Cheeto Mussolini but believes Christians should stay out the streets when it comes to protesting his recent decisions.

McClurkin sat down with Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell and explained his feelings:

“We need to know what our vote really means and how to utilize it. But I don’t want us to get caught up in this protest. The protests do nothing but rile [people] up. It causes people’s anger to rise up and it gives us a false sense of involvement.”

Erica disagreed with McClurkin and said this:

“It stops their progress. It makes the police have to respond and they have to spend money, they have to clear the streets and they have to organize,” she said. “So it makes them pay a little more attention…”

The gospel singer went back by Campbell by claiming protesting just isn’t the way to go. Instead, Christians should pray for the Chump-In-Charge:

“Now is our time to pray for him. This is the job of the church,” he said. “Let the world protest but the job of the church now is to go into prayer and pray that, number one, he succeeds, because if he fails, we have to deal with the consequences as a nation.”

Trump needs more than a little prayer. What do you think of McClurkin’s comments?