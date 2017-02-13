Here’s What Solange Thinks About Big Sister Bey Getting Snubbed At The #Grammys

Solange Reacts To Beyoncé’s Album Of The Year Loss

While her big sister took home two Grammys last night for “Lemonade”, Solange Knowles was (rightfully) none too pleased to see Bey lose Album Of The Year.

Just moments after Adele beat out Beyoncé for the night’s top honor, Solange took to Twitter to post this:



The link is to that Frank Ocean Tumblr post about the reason why he skipped the Grammys.

According to Ocean he wanted to participate in the Prince tribute but opted not to because the Grammys don’t define his success.

“Winning a TV award doesn’t make me successful,” wrote Ocean. “It took me some time to learn that.”

He also noted that when Taylor Swift beat out Kendrick Lamar for Album Of The Year in 2016, it was one of the “most faulty TV moments” he’s ever seen.

“Use the old Gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive,” wrote Ocean. “And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it.”

