Hate AM: Racist Radio Host Slams “Greasy Black Ni**er Bastard” Waka Flocka For Wiping Azz With Trump Shirt

St. Louis Radio Host Goes On Racist Tirade Toward Waka Flocka Over Trump Disrespect

St. Louis radio host Bob Romanik, who proudly refers to himself as “The Grim Reaper Of St. Louis Radio”, went on an OD racist tirade against Waka Flocka for wiping his a$$ with a fan’s Donald Trump shirt during a recent concert.

When we say “OD racist” we mean bigot Bob dropped full-throated n-bombs. REPEATEDLY.

To make matters worse this cra-…peck-…honk-…O’fa-…piece of s#!t had the nerve to argue with a caller who took exception with his use of the word on public radio.

Flip the page to hear Romanik’s (and the caller’s) weak azz argument.

Image via Facebook/Terry Richardson