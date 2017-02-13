New Couple??? Is This Panty Meltin’ Actor Shooting His Shot At Issa Rae?

Kofi Siriboe Calls Issa Rae Bae

In case you missed it, the NAACP Image Awards were in Los Angeles over the weekend and “Insecure” actress Issa Rae was seen on the scene looking absolutely stunning. We weren’t the only ones who noticed either.

Issa Rae is still bae. A photo posted by Kof (@kofisiriboe) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

“Queen Sugar” actor Kofi Siriboe — a BOSSIP panty melter — put it all out there after the show, posting a photo of himself tuxedoed down while wearing shades. As you can see the caption is Issa Rae is still bae… and Kofi even tagged Issa in the picture.

The comments section quickly filled up with fans excited about the prospect of a new black power couple on the horizon. Both Kofi and Issa are amazing talents, with good looks to match — we could definitely see them as the next Will and Jada, or perhaps even Ossie and Ruby. Wait — are we getting ahead of ourselves? Oh well.

Hit the flip for Issa’s response.

WENN/Instagram