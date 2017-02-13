So He Know It’s Real: Zoe Saldana Got Her Hubby’s Face Tatted Because Of THIS

Zoe Saldana Has A Tattoo Of Her Husband’s Face

Zoe Saldana got a permanent reminder of her husband Marco Perego love. The actress discussed a new tattoo she got two months ago recently on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and we hope she wants to keep it forever:

“I did and it’s here,” she said pointing to her left rib. “We’re those kind of people,” Saldana added. “Oh, come on, be happy for us. He’s had my face on his arm, so it’s only fair.”

Saldana explains why she chose to get the tattoo on her side:

“You want it to be in a place that’s private, that you only show when you’re, like, in a bathing suit. And I’ve been wanting to get it for two years … but I finally got it.”

Zoe even posted a photo of her getting the tattoo back in December:

#tattoo time with the great Mark Mahoney @shamrocksocialclub @nicmahoney A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Dec 28, 2016 at 4:25pm PST

We hope they stay together forever:

Buenas noches…. Good Night… Buonanotte A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Aug 27, 2016 at 11:56pm PDT

Would you get your significant other’s name tatted on you?

IG