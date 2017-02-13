New Music: DJ Khaled Releases Funky New Single “Shining” Featuring Beyoncé And Jay Z
- By Bossip Staff
DJ Khaled Drops New Single “Shining” Featuring Beyoncé And Jay Z
After the Grammy’s last night DJ Khaled let loose his new single “Shining” featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z. Suffice to say, the song is a major key. This one is about to ring off at all types of public functions as the winter weather gives way to spring sunshine.
#DJKHALED "SHINING" 🌟🌟 FT. @beyonce & JAY Z!! PROD. by #DJKHALED & Co Produced by @theonlydanja my first single off my 10th studio album "GRATEFUL" 🙏🏼 executive produced by my son @asahdkhaled 🦁 coming soon!! @epicrecords @wethebestmusic @rocnation THANK YOU SO MUCH BEYONCÉ & JAY Z IM FOREVER GRATEFUL! Thank you to the whole PARKWOOD team!! #GRATEFUL #SHINING 🔑
What say you? Hate it or love it???
Image via Instagram