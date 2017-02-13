New Music: DJ Khaled Releases Funky New Single “Shining” Featuring Beyoncé And Jay Z

DJ Khaled Drops New Single “Shining” Featuring Beyoncé And Jay Z

After the Grammy’s last night DJ Khaled let loose his new single “Shining” featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z. Suffice to say, the song is a major key. This one is about to ring off at all types of public functions as the winter weather gives way to spring sunshine.

What say you? Hate it or love it???

Image via Instagram