Graphic Video Of Baltimore P.D. Shooting & Killing 18-Yr-Old Curtis Deal [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Bodycam footage has been released by Baltimore PD. showing a Detective Kincaid J. shooting and killing 18-yr-old Curtis Deal as he turned around to shoot at the officer. Deal was out on a $250,000 bond at the time of his demise.

Police say Deal was in a car being followed by Kincaid when he hopped out the car and started running. The video shows Deal pulling the gun and turning around to fire upon the detective.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1474879/graphic-video-of-baltimore-p-d-shooting-killing-18-yr-old-curtis-deal-video/
Categories: Crazy Videos, News, One-Time

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus