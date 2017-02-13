Graphic Video Of Baltimore P.D. Shooting & Killing 18-Yr-Old Curtis Deal [Video]

Bodycam footage has been released by Baltimore PD. showing a Detective Kincaid J. shooting and killing 18-yr-old Curtis Deal as he turned around to shoot at the officer. Deal was out on a $250,000 bond at the time of his demise.

Police say Deal was in a car being followed by Kincaid when he hopped out the car and started running. The video shows Deal pulling the gun and turning around to fire upon the detective.