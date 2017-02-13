Edges Eviscerated: Beyoncé Releases More Gorgeous Grammys Photos

For your viewing pleasure…

Beyoncé Releases Photos From Her Grammys Performance

Beyoncé has released photos from THAT epic and ethereal Grammys performance.

Bey’s website has been updated with behind the scenes pics of Bey in rehearsal with her dancers…



and even Blue Ivy who was caught in this cute candid.



There’s even a family shot with Jay Z…

and photos of her intricately designed wardrobe for her goddess-inspired look.



What’d YOU think about Bey’s Grammy’s performance???

More photos on the flip.

Beyonce.com/Daniela Vesco