Tracy Reese & Mary Kay Deliver New Looks For NY Fashion Week

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model attends Mary Kay at Tracy Reese F/W'17 - presentation and backstage on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Mary Kay)

Fashion Designer & Mary Kay Presented New Looks For Fall Collection

Designer Tracy Reese delivered a striking collection of metallics, bold patterns and strong silhouettes for her Fall 2017 collection as part of New York Fashion Week.

And the fashion house beloved by former First Lady Michelle Obama perfected its runway looks with the help of Mary Kay Cosmetics Global Beauty Ambassador Luis Casco, who emphasized a natural look with strong eyebrows, metallics, shades of brown and burnt orange and copper to compliment Reese’s creations.

“My goal and Tracy’s goal was to create a look that was relevant to fashion, but also something that all of our friends at home who are not in New York Fashion Week could actually try,” Casco told BOSSIP backstage before the show. “And that’s what this was all about.”

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model attends Mary Kay at Tracy Reese F/W'17 - presentation and backstage on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Mary Kay)

The show was presented vignette style, where models posed and perched inside different rooms of a 19th-century brownstone Feb. 12 in the West Village section of Manhattan.

“This collection is an ode to the strength and beauty of the feminine spirit,” Reese said.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A view of the face chart and Mary Kay products during Mary Kay at Tracy Reese F/W'17 - presentation and backstage on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Mary Kay)

Using Mary Kay products like it’s limited-edition eye color palette, “Sunlight” and creating a freckled look with Mary Kay’s “Brow Definer Pencil,” Casco said he wanted the model’s makeup looks to compliment Reese’s aesthetic, which celebrates the diversity of women.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Models attend Mary Kay at Tracy Reese F/W'17 - presentation and backstage on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Mary Kay)

“It was all about every woman, that’s what Tracy is all about,” Casco told us. “She was really wanting to represent women of different ethnicities, different sizes – also I wanted to find a makeup look that I knew would work on every skin tone.”

