R.I.P. Ex-Miami Dolphin Quentin Moses Dies In House Fire Along With 10-Year-Old And Mother

Former NFL Baller Quentin Moses Killed In Georgia House Fire

The AJC is reporting sad news out of the Atlanta area. 33-year-old former NFL baller Quentin Moses was killed along a 31-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter in house fire early Sunday morning.

Officials say former UGA football player Quentin Moses, 33, Jasmine Godard, 10, Andria Godard, 31 killed in fire. pic.twitter.com/cT5l7oFTkN — Dwayne Harden (@DwayneHarden23) February 12, 2017

Quentin Omario Moses, 33, was found first as firefighters rushed to contain a fully engulfed house fire on Shamrock Drive in Monroe, Fire Chief Keith Glass said. Neighbor Melanie Anderson told Channel 2 Action News she kept seeing an orange glow through the crack in her curtains before 6 a.m. Sunday. “And curiosity got the best of me,” Anderson said. “I pulled the curtain open and saw the flames coming out through the back of the house.”

A firefighter discovered Quentin’s lifeless body first upon entering the home. Due to the collapsed roof, rescue workers were not unable to recover the bodies of Andria Godard (mom) and Jasmine Godard (daughter) until all the debris could be cleared.

Our sincerest prayers and condolences go out the the Moses and Godard families in addition to all family and friends.

Image via Monroe County/Reinhardt University