Pour It Up: Rihanna Sippin’ Out A Bedazzled Flask Was The Best Moment At The Grammys
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna didn’t win any awards last night at the 2017 Grammys but the star still had one helluva evening.
RihRih was spotted taking shots out of a diamond-encrusted flask during the course of the awards ceremony and nobody could blame her. She is your alcoholic spirit animal:
Can you really blame her?
Pour it up!
Can you say unbothered?
But then this happened:
