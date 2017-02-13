Pour It Up: Rihanna Sippin’ Out A Bedazzled Flask Was The Best Moment At The Grammys

Rihanna Brought Her Flask To The 2017 Grammys

Rihanna didn’t win any awards last night at the 2017 Grammys but the star still had one helluva evening.

RihRih was spotted taking shots out of a diamond-encrusted flask during the course of the awards ceremony and nobody could blame her. She is your alcoholic spirit animal:

Rihanna is the best!!! My girl went to the #GRAMMYs with her own flask! pic.twitter.com/3Ln8oCtNDY — S M I S H Y🇺🇬 (@Aisha_is_Smish) February 13, 2017

Can you really blame her?

I kinda wanted Rihanna to win so she could bring the flask up there. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 13, 2017

Pour it up!

Move over, Leo and Leo's vape pen, there's a new It Couple in town. Rihanna and Rihanna's flask. https://t.co/l0Lynau46g pic.twitter.com/Vgr6KWTSpl — E! News (@enews) February 13, 2017

Can you say unbothered?

Rihanna is on FaceTime at he Grammys, I love this woman so much pic.twitter.com/74G8RWW5KO — Zooted Spitwell (@Zoo757) February 13, 2017

But then this happened:

IM HERE FOR RIHANNA AND BEYONCÉ BLOWING KISSES AT EACH OTHER ❤❤ #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uDVXaCWwif — Common White Girl (@girlposts) February 13, 2017

