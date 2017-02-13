Nick Cannon Quits ‘America’s Got Talent’ Amid These Shocking Allegations

It’s a wrap!!!!

Nick Cannon Quits “America’s Got Talent”

Nick Cannon announced today that he’s leaving “America’s Got Talent.”

The news comes after NBC reportedly considered firing him for stating during his “Nick Cannon: Stand Up, Don’t Shoot” comedy special that network executives wanted him to lose his “black card.”

Now Nick’s confirming that the threat of his firing was his undoing and he “won’t be treated like a piece of property”, no matter the amount of money.

“After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke,” wrote Nick on his social media. “This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my “team” that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment. […] I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”

Stand up for your rights, black man!

Do YOU think AGT will survive without Nick Cannon? The show’s widely popular and raked in 14.14 million viewers for its 2016 finale, but how will it fare without Cannon, who many viewers tune in just to see?

It’s also worth noting that Nick is leaving his $70,000 per episode paycheck from “America’s Got Talent”, but he’s far from struggling; Nick is worth an estimated $50 million.

See Nick’s full post on “America’s Got Talent” the flip.

