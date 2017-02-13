Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Louisville, Kentucky Reports Nearly 52 Heroin Overdoses In 32 Hours

52 Heroin Overdoses Reported In Louisville, Kentucky Over The Weekend

We know there probably isn’t a whole lot to do in Kentucky, but there HAS to be something more entertaining than shooting up heroin until you damn near die.

But, according to CNN, that’s exactly what folks in Louisville like to do. This weekend over a 32 hour period, the city responded to 52 overdose emergency calls.

A breakdown of overdose causes was not available, but Burmeister said most of those calls were heroin overdoses. Paramedics also dealt with overdoses of alcohol, prescription medications and other controlled substances. No overdose deaths were reported, but Burmeister said one person who’d been using heroin died while riding in a car that crashed. The driver also was using heroin, they said.

As shocking as this might sound to you, it appears to be just another day in the bluegrass city where they notched 695 overdose calls in January alone. That’s 22 per day for those of you who aren’t math majors.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer talked about it during the State of the City address February 2, saying the police department is hiring 150 more officers and adding two new squads of detectives to address crimes involving narcotics. “We’re collaborating with the DEA on overdose death investigations to get heroin dealers off our streets, and forming a task force with other agencies, including the FBI, the DEA, ATF, the US Attorney, Kentucky State Police and the State Attorney General’s Office, to pursue, arrest and prosecute our most violent offenders,” he said.

Not sure how much all those cops are going to help. If people want to get high, they are gonna get high. Sounds like more people will be going to jail though. Sure the city likes that…

Image via Shutterstock