White Girl Wasted: Slizzard Chrissy Teigen Slurs Her Way Through Saucy Snapchat [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Shares Drunken Snapchats After The Grammys

Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna had a couple things in common last night. Neither went home with a Grammy and both appeared to be quite lubricated off the drank. Chrissy moreso that Rih Rih. In fact, Chrissy gave us an inside look at her drunken stupor on Snapchat as she shared a few slizzard moments featuring John Legend.

All this video proves is that John Legend loves him some Chrissy Teigen. Because all that drunk whining…man.

Images via Snapchat