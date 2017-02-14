All The Way Up: A Look Into Remy Ma’s Gorgeous Glo Up

Bangers…

Remy Ma’s Glo Up

Ms. Reminisce Mackie a.k.a. Remy Ma is our favorite Grammy-nominated rapper turned LHHNY star whose been racking up accolades since her 2014 release from prison.

Remy recently co-hosted “The Real” for a week straight and looked gorgeous while doing so…

and later looked stunning while walking the red carpet at the Grammys.

Remy’s gorgeous glo up means she went from looking like this…

to THIS.

Looking amazing, Remy!

I'm on my way to the #Grammys😜😜😜#RemyMa #RemyMafia #PlataOPlomo #WinOrLoseIveAlreadyWon🙏🏽 A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

More of Remy Ma’s gorgeous glo up on the flip.

