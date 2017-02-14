All The Way Up: A Look Into Remy Ma’s Gorgeous Glo Up

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-1-56-58-pm

Bangers…

Remy Ma’s Glo Up

Ms. Reminisce Mackie a.k.a. Remy Ma is our favorite Grammy-nominated rapper turned LHHNY star whose been racking up accolades since her 2014 release from prison.

Remy recently co-hosted “The Real” for a week straight and looked gorgeous while doing so…

screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-2-19-54-pm

and later looked stunning while walking the red carpet at the Grammys.

Celebrities arrive for the 59th Grammy Awards Red Carpet held at the Staples Center in Downtown LA. Pictured: Fat Joe and Remy Ma Ref: SPL1441474 120217 Picture by: ITM / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Remy’s gorgeous glo up means she went from looking like this…

Remy Ma announces prison release date. Pictured: Remy Ma, Reminisce Smith Ref: SPL782534 150614 Picture by: Rick Davis / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

to THIS.

8th Annual Essence Black Women In Music Event - Arrivals Featuring: Remy Ma Where: Hollywood, California, United States When: 09 Feb 2017 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

Looking amazing, Remy!

More of Remy Ma’s gorgeous glo up on the flip.

Splash News/WENN

Remy Ma

She's here!! @remyma about to do red carpet! Tune in on nbc! #remymafia #remyma #grammys2017

A post shared by Remy Ma The Queen Of Rap ♕ (@queenreminisce) on

screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-1-27-11-pm

Red carpet! @papoosepapoose @remyma @fatjoe @lolamilan1 #remyma #fatjoe #remymafia #grammys2017 #papoose

A post shared by Remy Ma The Queen Of Rap ♕ (@queenreminisce) on

8th Annual Essence Black Women In Music Event - Arrivals Featuring: Remy Ma Where: Hollywood, California, United States When: 09 Feb 2017 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

    Continue Slideshow

    @RemyMa arriving!! @andrecavasier #grammys2017 #remymafia #remyma

    A post shared by Remy Ma The Queen Of Rap ♕ (@queenreminisce) on

    2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night -Red Carpet Arrivals at Kings Theater Featuring: Remy Ma Where: New York, New York, United States When: 03 Dec 2016 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

    screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-2-02-43-pm

    2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night -Red Carpet Arrivals at Kings Theater Featuring: Remy Ma Where: New York, New York, United States When: 03 Dec 2016 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

    screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-2-07-46-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-2-03-31-pm

    2016 Soul Train Awards held at the Orleans Arena at Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Featuring: Remy Ma Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 06 Nov 2016 Credit: DJDM/WENN.com

    screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-1-27-00-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-1-27-34-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-1-27-54-pm

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Bangers, For Your Information, Instagram

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus