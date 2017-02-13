Daddy Yankee: Derek Jeter’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Wife Reveals They’re Expecting!

Derek Jeter’s Pregnant Wife Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Congratulations are in order for Hannah Jeter (neé Davis) and her retired baseball great hubby Derek Jeter!

@playerstribune A photo posted by Hannah Jeter (@hannahbjeter) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:45am PST

Hannah took to Instagram to promote an essay she penned about her hubs on Player’s Tribune where she revealed she didn’t realize at first that she knew so little about baseball when they met that she didn’t even realize he played shortstop (she thought he was a pitcher). She talks about how her career as a model allowed her to mature early and live a full life before meeting and marrying Derek. But probably MOST importantly, Hannah reveals she and Derek are having a baby!

Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” Hannah reveals in Player’s Tribune. He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: “So, how are you and so-and-so doing?” “That’s not the name yet, sweetie.” Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.

Cute right? We also love that Hannah says she and Derek want their kids to live as normal lives as possible. However, when it comes to Dad’s sport, there is definitely a catch.

“And if they want to play baseball,” Hannah says, “well, we’re gonna have a little talk first.

Something tells us she won’t be entirely opposed.

In case you’re not familiar with Hannah’s work as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, you’re in luck. She posed for the 2017 issue recently, just weeks after learning she’s pregnant.

Have a look below and find more shots when you continue.

Hannah Jeter is BACK! (📸: @ruvenafanador) A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Instagram/WENN