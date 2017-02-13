I’m Every Woman: Did Ciara Just Reveal The Sex Of Her Baby In New IG Video?
- By Bossip Staff
Ciara Reveals Sex Of New Baby In New Instagram Video
Guess what Ciara is having!
Cici has been totin’ her gut full of Russell Wilson for a couple months but did the singer just reveal the sex of her new baby? Ciara recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death by posting a precious video of her dancing to ‘I’m Every Woman.’
Watch the beautiful bumptastic video below:
The adorable video has earned over 2 million views but it’s not just the choreography that has fans talking. Ciara’s emoji choice has people speculating that she’s about to give Lil Future a baby sister:
Do you think Ciara is really having a baby girl? Hit the flip to check out more precious pics of her pregnancy next…
