I’m Every Woman: Did Ciara Just Reveal The Sex Of Her Baby In New IG Video?

- By Bossip Staff
screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-1-17-00-pm

Ciara Reveals Sex Of New Baby In New Instagram Video

Guess what Ciara is having!

Cici has been totin’ her gut full of Russell Wilson for a couple months but did the singer just reveal the sex of her new baby? Ciara recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death by posting a precious video of her dancing to ‘I’m Every Woman.’

Watch the beautiful bumptastic video below:

The adorable video has earned over 2 million views but it’s not just the choreography that has fans talking. Ciara’s emoji choice has people speculating that she’s about to give Lil Future a baby sister:

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-1-29-33-pm

Do you think Ciara is really having a baby girl? Hit the flip to check out more precious pics of her pregnancy next…

IG

