I’m Every Woman: Did Ciara Just Reveal The Sex Of Her Baby In New IG Video?

Ciara Reveals Sex Of New Baby In New Instagram Video

Guess what Ciara is having!

Cici has been totin’ her gut full of Russell Wilson for a couple months but did the singer just reveal the sex of her new baby? Ciara recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death by posting a precious video of her dancing to ‘I’m Every Woman.’

Watch the beautiful bumptastic video below:

#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

The adorable video has earned over 2 million views but it’s not just the choreography that has fans talking. Ciara’s emoji choice has people speculating that she’s about to give Lil Future a baby sister:

Do you think Ciara is really having a baby girl? Hit the flip to check out more precious pics of her pregnancy next…

