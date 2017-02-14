McDonald’s Celebrates New Big Macs With Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Justine Skye And Desiigner

McDonald’s recently hosted several events in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of two new versions of the Big Mac — the new Grand Mac™ and Mac Jr.™. Kelly Rowland and DJ Khaled were on hand for McDonald’s Year in Music Celebration the last week of January in Hollywood. Looks like the event was fun.

More recently, Desiigner and Justine Skye attended McDonald’s Big Mac Launch event last Thursday — also in Hollywood.

