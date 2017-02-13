Killer Mike: Black Folks Are The ‘Neglected Wife’ Of The Democratic Party

Killer Mike Says The Democrats Use Black Community

Killer Mike is fed up!

The Atlanta MC recently sat down with The Grio to discuss the recent political climate. According to Mike, the black community hasn’t really gotten the fair end of deal within the Democratic party. The Run The Jewels rapper made a very public run to help Bernie Sanders during the election but was burned by how the Dems treated the black community…

Supporting Sanders left him with an even more bitter taste for the Democratic Party, which black people have overwhelmingly followed for decades now. “What has happened in the last 50 to 60 years of being Democrats,” he says, “is we’ve become almost like a neglected wife. We’re faithful. We vote over 80 to 90 percent Democratic and the larger party seems to care nothing about us. “Everyone brags that unemployment is down to 5 percent but that’s not true among African-American men,” he continues. “It’s not true among African-American youth, but we aren’t holding the feet to the fire of the people that we’re voting for.”

