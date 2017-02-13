MJB, TI & Kourtney Kardashian Attend Diddy’s Star-Studded Party Grammy Weekend

Mary J. Blige, French Montana & TI Attended Sean “Diddy” Combs GRAMMYs Weekend After Hours With CIROC Vodka on Feb. 11th In L.A.

Sean “Diddy” Combs brought out the celebs – and a food truck – for a pre-Grammy Awards party at his L.A. mansion over the weekend.

Diddy’s Grammy’s Weekend after hours party brought out the likes of Mary J. Blige, who was spotted toasting a DeLeón Tequila shot with Cassie, while Pusha T and TI posed for pics nearby. Diddy and gal pal Cassie were later seen ordering a late night meal from “The Burger Babes” food truck before being joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gramble.

With a cigar in hand, Diddy held court at the private party, while DJ Cassidy spun tunes.

Other noted guests included Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, French Montana, Nicole Scherzinger, Toby Maguire, Jesse Williams Cara Delevingne.

All Photos By @Arnold Shoots

