Stay Woke: Here Are All The Hidden Messages From Beyonce And Solange’s Grammy Performances

Beyonce And Solange’s Hidden Messages

Remember when people used to make fun of Beyonce for being dumb? And how she had been called simple most of her career? Well it’s time to shift the narrative as she’s been on another level as a businesswoman and visionary for a few years now…and Solange has BEEN about that life, too. So it’s only natural that when Bey and Solange decided to take the stage at the Grammys for their respective performances, they provided some hidden meanings we weren’t ready for.

These internet sleuths broke it all down for us and gave us the info we need to understand what they were going for. Damn, y’all smart.