Runs In The Family: Penn State Pedo Jerry Sandusky’s Son Also Charged With Child Sex Crimes
Jerry Sandusky’s Son Arrested And Charged With Child Sex Crimes
This is just what “they” do. Stay away from “they”.
Another member of the shady a$$ Sandusky family has been placed under arrest (and hopefully put under the jail) for sex crimes against children according to WTAE.
Cops hit 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky with 14 counts of criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.
The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He’s currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Jeffrey Sandusky’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message. The district attorney’s office says it is about to release a statement.
WTAJ says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.
What type of pervert/pedophile farm team was Jerry raising around his house?!?
Just lock up all the Sandusky men just to make sure the kids are safe outchea.
Image via Facebook/AP