THC & Thigh Meats: Bangin’ Bawdy Blunt-Blower Nicki Minaj Gets Lifted And Shows Off Them Hams

Nicki Minaj Posts Rare Photo Of Herself Smoking A Blunt

Nicki Minaj doesn’t appear to be too pained by her break-up with Meek Mill. No forlorn lookin’ Instagram poses, no petty revenge pics of a man’s abs in her bed, no clowning Puma sneakers, just…moved on with life.

Part of that moving on is getting back to her regularly scheduled social media thirst traps and Onika is on TIME.

It goes without saying that we’ve seen Nicki’s birthday suit way more than we’ve seen her smokin’ that loud. But maybe this is just part of the new Nicki that we’ll see during her upcoming album cycle.

