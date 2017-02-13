Actor Chris Evans Claps Back At White Supremacist David Duke Over Swirl-Hating Tweet
Chris Evans Is So Swirl-Worthy
Actor Chris Evans is kind of the epitome of Captain America — which is good considering he plays the part. He’s one of our favorite people to follow on Twitter because, besides being super easy on the eyes, he is really into politics and will expose racism and hate whenever he has an opportunity. Just take for example, earlier today when white supremacist turned politician David Duke tried to call him out for being a self-hating swirler:
Listen though y’all, Chris Evans had NO time for the hate. He shut down Duke with this remarkably positive message.
He’s always been outspoken on Twitter, but since Trump was elected we’ve found Evans to be one of the voices of reason we can always count ont.
Election night Evans tweeted this:
The day after the election Evans tweeted this:
