Actor Chris Evans Claps Back At White Supremacist David Duke Over Swirl-Hating Tweet

Chris Evans Is So Swirl-Worthy

Actor Chris Evans is kind of the epitome of Captain America — which is good considering he plays the part. He’s one of our favorite people to follow on Twitter because, besides being super easy on the eyes, he is really into politics and will expose racism and hate whenever he has an opportunity. Just take for example, earlier today when white supremacist turned politician David Duke tried to call him out for being a self-hating swirler:

Why does Chris Evans, who plays the Jewish inspired super hero, Captain America, hate the women of his people so much? #WhiteGenocide pic.twitter.com/nGjlf42wkG — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 12, 2017

Listen though y’all, Chris Evans had NO time for the hate. He shut down Duke with this remarkably positive message.

I don't hate them. That's YOUR method. I love. Try it. It's stronger than hate. It unites us. I promise it's in you under the anger and fear https://t.co/RGnH4rrblq — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 13, 2017

He’s always been outspoken on Twitter, but since Trump was elected we’ve found Evans to be one of the voices of reason we can always count ont.

Election night Evans tweeted this:

This is an embarrassing night for America. We've let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We've let a bully set our course. I'm devastated. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 9, 2016

The day after the election Evans tweeted this:

No more fear. Only hopeful optimism. I gonna let love be my guide. All my energy will now go towards protecting the rights of ALL Americans — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 9, 2016

