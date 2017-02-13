Exclusive: Reggie Bush’s Alleged Sidepiece Says Test Proves Bush IS The Father

Monique Exposito Said DNA Test Proved Reggie Bush Fathered Her Baby Son

The woman who allegedly gave birth to Reggie Bush’s baby said a DNA test has proven that he did father the tot, BOSSIP has learned.

Monique Exposito gave birth to her son on Super Bowl Sunday, but rumors swirled over who her baby’s dad was after the baby, Preston Alexander Exposito, allegedly came out lighter than she expected.

But BOSSIP can reveal that Exposito has allegedly told friends and family that Bush’s DNA test came back confirming that Bush is baby Preston’s daddy, and the Miami cocktail waitress said that she’ll be taking the Buffalo Bills player to the cleaners. She even bragged that she’d be set for life, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

A witness told BOSSIP that although Preston is light complexioned, his nose looks identical to his alleged famous father.

Meanwhile, the mom of two just wrote on social media that she is “at peace” with herself and her behavior – despite those actions leading to an out of wedlock child and two marriages – both hers and Bush’s – hanging on by a thread.

“At the end of the day my close ones know me and know what’s up, and I’m at peace with myself,” Exposito wrote on Instagram.

The source said that Bush allegedly told Exposito that he wants nothing to do with raising baby Preston, but will provide for the baby financially. We’ve reached out to Bush for comment.