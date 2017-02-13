The Attention Slore Who Wore A Musty #MAGA Dress To The Grammys Now Has A #1 Album

Girl, bye!!!

Joy Villa’s Album Hits Top Spot On Amazon

Remember when we told you about Joy Villa, the attention slorey songstress who wore a Donald Trump-themed dress to the Grammys?



Well the singer and Scientologist confirmed that she’s a full-blown Trump supporter…

“I am 100 percent a Trump supporter. I believe in his message, I believe he will run this country like he runs his life, successfully,” Villa told Fox News. “I stand as a proud American and I stand for a unified America that is tolerant of each other no matter who we voted for. I stand behind our President because that’s the American thing to do. I believe in love, above all.”

and she’s reaping the benefits of her headassery.

Joy’s album has shot to #1 on Amazon…



and it’s moving up oniTunes.

Make America headass again.

Hit the flip to see what Joy thinks about her album moving up the charts.

Splash News