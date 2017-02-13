The Attention Slore Who Wore A Musty #MAGA Dress To The Grammys Now Has A #1 Album
Joy Villa’s Album Hits Top Spot On Amazon
Remember when we told you about Joy Villa, the attention slorey songstress who wore a Donald Trump-themed dress to the Grammys?
Well the singer and Scientologist confirmed that she’s a full-blown Trump supporter…
“I am 100 percent a Trump supporter. I believe in his message, I believe he will run this country like he runs his life, successfully,” Villa told Fox News.
“I stand as a proud American and I stand for a unified America that is tolerant of each other no matter who we voted for. I stand behind our President because that’s the American thing to do. I believe in love, above all.”
and she’s reaping the benefits of her headassery.
Joy’s album has shot to #1 on Amazon…
and it’s moving up oniTunes.
Make America headass again.
Splash News
Joy is of course PUMPED. “Life is made to lived so go bodly and give no effs!”
Okay, girl.