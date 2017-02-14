What Took Y’all So Long? Next Season’s “The Bachelorette” Star Is A Sista

#FBF…they call it The Big Easy.. but I didn't really know how easy it would be…#neworleans #mardigrasworld #firstdate #bachelornation #thebachelor #🌹 #fbf A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Meet The First Black “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay

ABC gets a long awaited late pass. According to US Weekly, the network is set to make a “historic” announcement on tonight’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — season 13 of “The Bachelorette” will search for a love match for the very first African-American female lead — Rachel Lindsay.

Lindsay is currently one of the favorites on Season 21 of “The Bachelor” and is among the final six women contending for “Bachelor” Nick Viall’s heart.

Her race isn’t the only “first” for the show. It’s also the first time the series has announced their upcoming lead before the airing of their elimination episode.

“The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss has been tweeting all kinds of hints about the announcement for days now.

I have just received approval to make an historic announcement in the coming days regarding #TheBachelor !!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 7, 2017

This historic announcement will be one of the most historic announcements in the history of #TheBachelor !!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 7, 2017

This history-making, historic announcement could be the most-historic in the history of #thebachelor !!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 8, 2017

We've decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night's show. #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 12, 2017

Very happy about the overwhelming support for our new #TheBachelorette !!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 14, 2017

I will be holding a press conference tomorrow in Hanalei to answer all the questions regarding #TheBachelorette … — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 14, 2017

See what we mean?

We don’t know too much about Rachel, aside from the facts that she’s a 31-year-old Dallas lawyer, but now that we know what’s up, we may have to tune in for the remaining episodes of “The Bachelor” this season — well at least until her elimination.

What do you think about this news? Will you tune in? Do you think ratings will suffer? Let’s hope America is ready to embrace the change!

