What Took Y’all So Long? Next Season’s “The Bachelorette” Star Is A Sista
Meet The First Black “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay
ABC gets a long awaited late pass. According to US Weekly, the network is set to make a “historic” announcement on tonight’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — season 13 of “The Bachelorette” will search for a love match for the very first African-American female lead — Rachel Lindsay.
Lindsay is currently one of the favorites on Season 21 of “The Bachelor” and is among the final six women contending for “Bachelor” Nick Viall’s heart.
Her race isn’t the only “first” for the show. It’s also the first time the series has announced their upcoming lead before the airing of their elimination episode.
“The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss has been tweeting all kinds of hints about the announcement for days now.
See what we mean?
We don’t know too much about Rachel, aside from the facts that she’s a 31-year-old Dallas lawyer, but now that we know what’s up, we may have to tune in for the remaining episodes of “The Bachelor” this season — well at least until her elimination.
What do you think about this news? Will you tune in? Do you think ratings will suffer? Let’s hope America is ready to embrace the change!
Hit the flame for more cute photos of Rachel.
What's the difference between a female lawyer and a pitbull? Lipstick. And red lipstick at that. . Oh yeah…. I'm on @bachelorabc. 🙈 Count down is on to see just how far that red lipstick got me. 🌹💋💄#omg #omg . Tune in Mondays nightly, at 8/7 central starting January 2nd. . . . . . #thebachelor #bachelor #abcbachelor #bachelornation #abc #rose #willyouacceptthisrose #roseceremony #realitytv #red #redrose #redlipstick #ladyinred #bachelorette #lipstick #lipstain #blackgirlmagic #bigrach #dallas #dfw #dtx #bigd #lawyer #law #lawfirm #nickviall #nick