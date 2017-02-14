Here Are A Bunch Of Recent Pics Of Still Fine Tahiry To Get You Through A Lonely Valentine’s Day

By Bossip Staff
1 of 19

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-49-09-pm

Tahiry Is Still Fine

Valentine’s Day is the time for love and companionship. Well, some of us don’t have that. That’s why we at Bossip are here to help. To help you get through your loneliness we decided to share pics of Tahiry to warm the cockles of your heart.

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-49-37-pm

She’s been in the game for a looooong time but what people seem to forget is that she’s still got it. So here are some looks at Tahiry now and some throwbacks. Don’t say we never did anything for you.

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-49-45-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-50-24-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-50-58-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-56-07-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-56-30-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-56-46-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-10-57-35-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-8-56-54-am

    tahirybedroom1

    Tahiry1

    Tahiry08

    TahiryBossipIn

    Tahiry

    Tahiry-Flash-Dance-6

    Tahiry55

    Tahiry50

    tahiry-lay-550

    tah

