Gee, Thanks: Racist DJ Agrees To Apologize For Calling Waka Flocka “Greasy Ni**er” Under This Condition [Video]

Racist St Louis DJ Bob Romanik Sets Terms For Waka Flocka N-Word Apology

Yesterday, we told you about a racist piece of s#!t who DJ’s in St. Louis named Bob Romanik. Bob sees absolutely no problem calling Black folks the n-word if he deems them worthy of the epithet. Apparently Waka Flocka checks all the boxes.

Well, according to TMZ, Romanik has so graciously agreed to stop using the poisonous epithet IF he gets what he wants. White privilege much? SMFH.

F**k this cra-…pecker-…mayonnaise boy.

Flip the page to peep Waka’s response!

Image via Facebook/Terry Richardson