Amber Rose Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Back Booed Up With Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose Responds To Wiz Khalifa Reconciliation Rumors

Amber Rose’s love life is the subject of fodder once again and this time, it involves her ex.

Remember when we told you Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were spotted smooching at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party???

Well after fans accused her of getting back with her ex-hubby just DAYS after breaking up with her DWTS boo Val Chmerkovskiy…

Ambs is setting the record straight.

According to Amber Wiz will “always be her family” and their kiss was innocent. Furthermore, she didn’t dump Val for her ex-husband, they just “moved on” after five months of dating.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” wrote Amber. […] We are very much still divorced and not together. Val and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously.”

Poor Amb, she’s just loving on her baby daddy. It’s completely normal to kiss and hold hands with someone you’re just platonically co-parenting with, riiiight?

What do YOU think about Amber Rose’s response to the Wiz reconciliation rumors?

