Poor Thang: Halle Berry Opens Up About Her 3 Failed Marriages And Trash Love Life

Halle Berry Opens Up About Her 3 Failed Marriages

You aren’t the only one with a trash love life!

Halle Berry recently discussed her three failed marriages during a Q&A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala reports Entertainment Online. The 50-year-old actress admits that she thought marriage was like something out of a book until she realized it wasn’t a real fairytale…

I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved. [As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse,” she continued. That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairytales today.” “But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment,” she added. “I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish.”

The actress was once married to David Justice, and singer, Eric Benet. And recently divorced from actor Olivier Martinez, whom she has a son with. The ‘Monster’s Ball’ actress also has an 8-year-old daughter, Nahla, with model Gabriel Aubry. Berry says this about her heartbreak:

“In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself,” she said. “All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”

Halle still has the love of her kids!